Infusion 4.0 makes more efficient manufacturing technology for thick-walled CFK structures

Infusion 4.0, a project funded by the Federal Minister of Economics and Energy, is showing how effective fibre optic sensors are in monitoring the vacuum infusion process during the production of large composite components.

Together with its partner MR Aerospace, the Fraunhofer Institute for Structural Durability and System Reliability LBF has made the previously hidden process steps visible and digitally controllable, thereby increasing process reliability.

The new technology supports reliable and fast development of aerospace products.

Martin Lehmann, Research Associate at Fraunhofer LBF, said: “Each sensor fibre contains more than 60 glass fibre sensor. The flow front is the line when the resin first gets in contact with the dry fibres.”

“The signals are transmitted from the rotating part in the oven to an outside computer in situ in order to digitally monitor the process. A digital representation of the sensor position on the component shows when the flow front reaches the sensor.”

“We are receiving transparent information for the manufacturing process of these thick-walled parts for the first time. This increases reliability for vacuum infusion processes.”