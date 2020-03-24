Inhance Technologies launches commercial process to eliminate PFAS from fluoropolymers

Inhance Technologies has announced it has commercially launched a process to eliminate perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from fluoropolymer resins.

Inhance has said that Fixpure, its process to eradicate PFAS from PTFE and other fluoropolymers, has been developed in response to worldwide concerns regarding PFAS, and ahead of the planned implementation of the EU’s REACH regulations later this year.

PFAS, including PFOA, have been used in the production of PTFE and other fluoropolymers for decades, and PFAS species are now being identified in everyday consumer goods and industrial products, raising concerns regarding their impact on human health and the environment.

Inhance Technologies has spent the last two years developing a process to eliminate them without affecting product performance.

Andrew Thompson, President and CEO of Inhance Technologies, said: “PTFE is a critical material for so many applications, but concerns regarding PFAS and PFOA are causing many to examine its place in formulations and products.”

“Our solution, Fixoure, provides for the continued use of PTFE resins without performance degradation, material substitution, or PFAS concerns.”