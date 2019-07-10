Innovative Cif at-home refill will remove 1.5 million plastic bottles from UK supermarkets

Unilever has announced the launch of Cif ecorefill, a new at-home technology that allows consumers to refill and reuse its Cif spray bottles for life.

Made with 75 per cent less plastic, Cif ecorefill attaches to the current Cif Power And Shine bottles, and through its innovative technology, seamlessly reduces the super-concentrated product into the bottle, which is filled with water at home.

The ecorefill’s are 100 per cent recyclable once the plastic sleeves are removed and, by the end of 2020, the ambition is for all Cif ecorefills and spray bottles to be made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

The ecorefill’s space saving design also comes with a smaller price tag, retailing less than the price of Cif spray bottles.

Gemma Cleland, Vice President of Homecare for Unilever UK & Ireland, said: “The launch of Cif ecorefills is a game-changer when it comes to reducing plastic waste in the products we use to clean our homes.”

“Our research shows that two-thirds of us feel guilty when we throw away plastic and shoppers are looking for easy switches that can have a positive impact of the world around us.”

“We think there’s no better place to start than in the home. By keeping a bottle of Cif and refilling it and reusing it over and over again, consumers can reduce their consumption of single-use plastic.”