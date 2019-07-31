Innovia’s new Strata film award Made for Recycling quality seal

Innovia has worked with Interseroh, an independent German recycling and consulting company, to have its newly launched high barrier BOPP Propafilm Strata SL film evaluated, with the film being awarded a Made for Recycling logo.

Interseroh analyse and evaluate the packaging based on sound criteria along with the entire after-life processes.

The result of its stringent analysis is a scale which determines whether the packaging is non-recyclable through to very good.

Alasdair McEwen, Global Product Manager for Packaging at Innovia Films, said: “This certification proves the recyclability of our new Strata BOPP film.”

“As it is a mono structure, the film performs much better in recycling than composite films and can be added to the PP closed loop and reused.”

Propafilm Strata provides a very effective barrier to aroma, mineral oils, and oxygen, even at high relative humidity levels, ensuring increased shelf life and reduced food waste.

The film is suitable for use in a range of markets, is printable, and offers and wide seal and hot tack range.