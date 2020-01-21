Innovia extends BOPP recycling certification from Interseroh

Following the successful recycling certification of its Propafilm Strata SL high barrier film earlier this year by Interseroh, Innovia Films has decided to extend the testing programme across all of its uncoated, acrylic coated, and EVOH barrier range of films.

Interseroh analyses and evaluates packaging based on criteria along with the entire after-life processes, resulting in a scale which determines whether the packaging is non-recyclable through to very good.

Stephen Langstaff, Global Business Manager for Packaging at Innovia Films, said: “This certification provides us with independent validation that our polypropylene films are fully recyclable.”

“If collection streams were standardised across the UK and Europe, polypropylene and other polyolefins could be recycled and reused with significant problem.”

“The next step for Innovia is to work with partners to develop a food compliant stream so that recyclate can be incorporated back into film.”