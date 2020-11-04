Innovia Films joins CELAB

Innovia Films has joined companies from around the world in the creation of a new Consortium, CELAB: Toward a Circular Economy for Labels.

CELAB - Circular Economy for Labels - is an industry initiative, founded by companies in the self-adhesive label industry to create greater circularity for its products by enhancing and promoting matrix and release liner recycling around the world.

In forming CELAB, Innovia Films joins other leading companies in the self-adhesive label industry to facilitate collaboration at a global level, foster regional initiatives and find and encourage the universal adoption of best practices industry best practices.

Sarah Martell, Marketing Manager, based in Innovia’s Atlanta Office is a member of the liner and matrix recycling work stream. She explains “The aims for Innovia are to help set up the capture of waste polypropylene in the PSL supply chain that could potentially be mechanically recycled back into film grade polypropylene vs relying on the chemical recycling route. Discussions have been ongoing over the last 9-12 months and the new group is now formally announcing its creation.”

CELAB will operate as a coalition, empowered to reach across the entire value chain to promote a circular economy for self-adhesive label materials.

CELAB includes a Global Steering Committee and regional Branches in Europe and North America, with plans to expand to other regions in the future. The regional Branches are designed to address the wide variance in production processes and recycling capability in different markets. Work streams are organized to address various aspects of matrix and release liner recycling, including analysing technical issues, promoting the use and creation of recycling networks and solutions, interacting with government regulators, and educating the industry and public.