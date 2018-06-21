Innovia Films launches new film for reclosable applications

Innovia Films is launching a new Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Rayoface facestock film specifically designed for reclosable applications.

The new clear films’ strength comes from its thickness of 92 microns and although it is thick, it still has exceptional clarity which allows printed branding on a wet wipe pack to show through.

The film also has a special print and adhesive receptive coating to ensure high quality print performance.

Due to the films robustness, the pack can be easily opened and resealed without losing its stiffness.

This performance can be achieved with a mono film, eliminating the need to laminate several layers together, reducing costs and resources.

Rayoface Recloseable facestock films are ideal for wet wipes applications.

“The market for wet wipes has grown considerably over the last few years and brand managers have tried a range of options to improve the consumers experience when opening and reclosing a pack. We have taken on board the various requirements shared with us and are confident that our strong recloseable film is ideal for both large and small packs,” said Richard Southward, Global Product Manager, Labels.

“BOPP’s natural resistance to moisture ensures it will perform on a wide range of pack sizes across different applications such as home care, personal care, or industrial products.”