Innovia releases barrier packaging films for the circular economy

Innovia Films is launching the first of its new range of transparent high barrier packaging films, Propafilm Strata SL.

The film has been designed to be a standalone monofilmic solution, to be used in laminate constructions to be recycle ready, or recyclable in countries which have the infrastructure to recycle polypropylene films.

Alasdair McEwen, Global Product Manager for Packaging at Innovia Films, said: “Our new in-house technology has enabled us to produce a totally new film with unique barrier properties. Strata SL has a very effective barrier to aroma, mineral oils and oxygen even at high relative humidity levels ensuring increased shelf life and reduced food waste.”

“All our beta trials during the development of this product have been very effective. Strata SL has performed exactly as we expected, proving excellent machinability and printability. Some of our customers are currently running shelf-life tests to prove the product for their particular application which will provide us with real test results."

“Our target markets for this packaging film are cereal bars, biscuits, snacks, dried fruit and nuts, as well as tea and coffee. This new development is very timely in view of the industry move towards recyclability and a circular economy.”

“Our next product launch will follow very soon and will offer even higher barrier levels.”