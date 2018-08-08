Innovo rebrand as Birch Chemicals

Innovo, plastics and rubber industry supplier has been renamed Birch Chemicals to reflect its growth and plans for expansion.

× Expand Birch Chemicals Top row L-R:Rob Oliver, Operations Manager, David Stow, Operations Supervisor, Peter Widdowson, Group Logistics Manager, Ashley Evans, Sales Manager.Bottom Row L-R:Cheryl Raynor, Customer Services, Steve Foster, Managing Director, Gabby Deans, Group Logistics.

Innovo says it is best known for its Innovox product range, a high-performing desiccant which is used in a variety of applications, including EPDM rubber products, used in car and aeroplane manufacture.

The Innovox name is being retained under Birch Chemicals with new branding expected to be rolled out later this year.

The change to Birch Chemicals reflects the business’s connections to parent company, Singleton Birch, an historic lime firm.

It then acquired Innovo in 2009 after the company relocated to Singleton Birch’s North Lincolnshire site.

The company says a key element of Birch Chemicals’ success is the direct link to the raw material from Singleton Birch’s Melton Ross quarry, which allows Birch Chemicals to maintain supply and deliver high-quality, reducing downstream costs.

“We are proud to be part of the Singleton Birch family and I am delighted that our new name shows this link,” said Steve Foster, Managing Director of Birch Chemicals.

“We have also invested in new technology to further improve our capabilities and funded a significant amount of research and training to advance knowledge as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions for our customers.”