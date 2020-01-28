INOVYN welcomes Geir Tuft as new CEO

INOVYN has appointed Geir Tuft as CEO, following the appointment of Chris Tane as Chairman.

Tuft returns to INOVYN from INEOS Oil & Gas, where he was CEO, and brings with him extensive experience of petrochemicals and the chlorvinyls value chain.

Tuft said: “Since its formation in 2015, INOVYN has delivered consistent year-on-year growth. I very much look forward to working with colleagues to build on this performance as we carry INOVYN forward into the next decade.”

Alongside his role as Chairman of INOVYN, Tane retains his existing roles as Chairman of INEOS Automotive and Director of Belstaff.