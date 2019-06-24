Inter Primo buys Essentra Extrusion

Inter Primo has announced the acquisition of Essentra Extrusion, strengthening the company’s position in the European market.

With the purchase, Inter Primo has become one of Northern Europe’s largest companies in customised plastic extrusion and can continue its specialisation, development, and marketing with increased strength.

Claus Tønneson, Managing Director of Inter Primo, said: “Essentra Extrusion fits into our organisation as it is very similar to Inter Primo. Consolidations characterise the plastic market, and it is a necessity to grow to be able to keep up with an increasingly demanding market, both in terms of technology and sustainability.”

Hans Schootsta, Managing Director of Essentra Extrusion, said: “We are thrilled with this acquisition. We can now focus more on extrusion, and I am confident the new ownership will result in a win-win situation for both the customer and us.”