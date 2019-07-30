InterContinental Hotels Group to remove all miniature toiletries

According to the BBC the UK-based owner of Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza hotels has pledged to take the small plastic bottles out of its 843,000 rooms by 2021, making it the first global hotel brand to undertake such a move.

The move has already happened in about a third of its estate and in its luxury hotels, bulk items have replaced the individual toiletries.

The BBC reported IHG chief executive Keith Barr said: "We collectively as an industry have to lead where governments are not necessarily giving the leadership to make a difference."

"Five years ago it was a tick the box exercise. Today it's follow-up meetings going through in detail what we are doing about our carbon footprint."

In 2018, IHG said it would stop using plastic straws by the end of 2019.

Barr added that "the next big thing to tackle" would be the plastic plates and cutlery used for its breakfast service."

The company has also teamed up with artificial intelligence firm Winnow on a pilot to monitor waste across breakfast buffets in some of its hotels.

Fiona Nicholls from Greenpeace, added: "Just as shoppers have shown they're happy to bring their own bags to supermarkets, hotel guests are absolutely able to adapt and start bringing their own toiletries."