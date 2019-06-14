Interface Polymers wins AkzoNobel Paint the Future Award

Interface Polymers has won one of the AkzoNobel “Paint the Future” Awards given to innovative startups, winning an Award in the ‘Enhanced Functionality’ category.

The company was shortlisted from a total of 160 submissions received by AkzoNobel in response to its innovation collaboration initiative, launched at the beginning of this year to find solutions to five real-world paint and coating challenges.

Following the announcement of the award winners in mid-May, AkzoNobel signed a ‘Letter of Intent’ business agreement with Interface Polymers as part of the Paint the Future Accelerator Program.

Interface Polymers R & D team (L-R): Dr Christopher Kay - Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Luke Hollingbery - Senior Polymer Development Engineer, Dr Giuseppe Forte – Knowledge Transfer Partnership Associate.

The next stage is to carry out collaborative research and development project work using Interface Polymers’ innovative di-block polymer Polarfin additive technology to develop new polymer-based paints and coatings with enhanced performance and functionality.

The project aims to create new, commercially viable coatings which solve problems faced by industrial, construction and domestic end use market applications.

Dominique Fournier, Chairman and CEO for Interface Polymers, said: “This award is a major achievement for us as an emerging startup. It will help Interface Polymers secure further market interest and additional funding. The whole team is looking forward to collaborating with AkzoNobel.”

“We have high hopes that using our unique surface functionality and polymer matrix compatibility additive technologies we can develop exciting new paint and coating products with improved performance and problem-solving functionalities that are not currently available.”