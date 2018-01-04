Interface research team expands to develop copolymer additives

Interface Polymers is expanding its additive technology research team with two full-time positions at its main laboratory in Loughborough.

Launched in February 2016 to develop its new Polarfin block copolymer additive range, the University of Warwick spin-out company is responding to demand for polyolefin compatibility and surface functionality solutions across a wide range of applications in the packaging, construction, agriculture, automotive and recycling sectors.

Phil Smith, CEO of Interface Polymers, said: “This is a very exciting time for the business with so much interest in our game-changing additive technology. We are looking forward to the new starters joining us in the New Year and helping to develop Polarfin additive solutions for several attractive market opportunities that we are working on with our first wave of customers.”

The Polarfin additive can be incorporated into a polymer formulation and used with existing polymer conversion processes with little change to existing production equipment. It works by modifying the surface chemistry of polyolefin-based materials to enable interfacial bonding or other desirable surface properties such as anti-fog performance. For example, Polarfin additives enable permanent interlayer surface adhesion, not possible before without costly, energy-intensive ‘functionalising’ methods such as: flame torching, chemical etching, corona discharge and plasma treatments. Many of the Polarfin additive grades currently being commercialised bring the added benefit of reducing processing costs in addition to the main advantage of providing enhanced surface properties in end-use applications.

The new research appointments, which start in January 2018, will substantially expand the company’s in-house testing resources whilst also adding expertise in downstream polymer processing methods such as multi-layer extrusion and film-blowing.

Dr Christopher Kay, Chief Scientific Officer and founder of Interface Polymers, said: “After encouraging discussions with interested customers across a diverse range of markets and application areas, we now have a large number of very interesting NPD opportunities. The addition of polymer processing expertise to the research team is now essential. These new roles will build upon our strengths in polymer synthesis and enable us to both speed up product development and optimise downstream processing guidelines in collaboration with our customers.”

Dr Luke Hollingbery, who joins as Senior Polymer Development Engineer, has commercial product development experience, after two decades at the Materials Department at Loughborough University, working for a minerals company on application development and polymer processing.

Shaun Morris, an MSc Chemistry graduate from the University of Warwick, takes on a new role of Polymer Development Scientist, providing considerable expertise as a synthetic chemist able to successfully formulate new compounds from initial ideas or market needs in a short cycle time.