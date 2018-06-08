International Rubber Conference 2019 call for papers now open

The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3) is welcoming guests to the International Rubber Conference (IRC 2019) in London, UK, with the theme of Innovation in Elastomer Materials and Products.

The conference will take place on the 10th-12th September 2019 and the call for papers is now open, with the deadline 1st March 2019.

Organised by IOM3 on behalf of the International Rubber Conference Organisation, the three-day conference will provide a platform for rubber scientists, technologists, academics, and industrialists to share knowledge and network.

The upcoming event will also host technical training programmes allied to the rubber industry, a large exhibition, and taster events provided for local schools.

Original papers will be invited to be presented that reflect current research and technology within the rubber industry in sectors and disciplines such as defence, civil engineering, mineral extraction, biomedical, sustainability, adhesives, sport and leisure, robotics, transportation, and oil and gas.

Other topics for discussion include environmental and sustainability issues in the industry, innovations in polymer production, the use of fillers and other additives in compounds.

IOM3 also invites papers that can help characterise or simulation tools that can help predict a range of properties including component stiffness, dynamic performance, fracture, fatigue, and abrasion as well as chemical degradation.

Professor James Busfield, Chairman of the IRC 2019 Organising Committee, said: “The International Rubber Conference is the largest annual global conference for the rubber community. It is a great honour and privilege to host this event in the UK in 2019. We look forward to hearing from the best researchers from around the world about their latest innovations and showcasing the very best that the UK has to offer.”