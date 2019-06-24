Interplas 2020 Expands: The UK Plastics Industry Backs the Leading Show

Interplas, the UK’s leading trade show dedicated to the plastics industry, is expanding, adding more space and new features for its 2020 show after a huge surge in demand from exhibitors.

For the first time in 15 years, the show will fill two halls at Birmingham’s NEC, where an expected 500 companies will demonstrate the machinery, materials and services available to meet the current and future challenges of plastics processors.

Over 72% of the combined floorspace across the two halls is already sold, despite the event being over 15 months away, with high-profile exhibitors keen to re-book after the success of previous editions of the show.

Colin Tirel, Managing Director at ARBURG Ltd, said: “ARBURG Ltd are pleased to confirm that we are booked to exhibit at the forthcoming Interplas show in 2020. In 2014 and 2017 we enjoyed a return to Interplas after an absence of nine years and are really looking forward to the show next year...

We look forward to meeting with and discussing customers’ requirements during the show. I am certainly hoping that the show will echo the positive experiences we had as exhibitors at the previous two shows.”

Interplas is renowned for its machinery and product demonstrations. Visitors to the 2020 edition will be able to see an expanded portfolio from several exhibitors who have added to their ranges in order to meet the evolving needs of the market.

Kevin Horne, Managing Director of Renmar Plastics Machinery, said: “The decision to return to Interplas was taken based on the success of 2017 for our company. We have a number of additional lines, such as shredders and robots, and a new location on the show floor will give us the space to show them to the numerous visitors expected.

In terms of the market, we have not seen a decline in enquiries nor orders despite the political turmoil over Brexit, in fact quite the reverse, with a strong growth in the recycling and automation areas, so we will be showing more equipment than ever next year.”

Innovation will continue to play a key part at Interplas 2020, with the return of the ‘Interplas Innovation Award’ giving exhibitors the opportunity to demonstrate cutting-edge technologies that will enable visitors to get ahead.

Mike Jordan, Managing Director of Summit Systems, said: “It will be great to exhibit some of the innovation that has developed in the past 2 – 3 years from connectivity to improved processes and recycling techniques. I am sure Interplas will be a well-attended platform for our amazing industry to pull together and show how we have developed through this challenging time.”

New features at the show in 2020 will be a greater focus on Sustainability, in response to the current changes facing the industry in the transition to a circular economy. Through a dedicated guide and stand markers, visitors will be able to easily identify those companies offering insight and experience that can help them achieve their sustainability goals, whether it be with machinery, materials or services.

This will be complemented by the ‘Sustainability Stage’, a dedicated conference theatre that will host three full days of free-to-attend presentations, panel discussions and Q&A forums where experts will give tailored insight to the ways in which the UK plastics industry can lead the way in sustainable manufacturing, recycling and resource use.

Additionally, there will be a brand-new focus on extrusion machinery, materials and associated technologies, after a surge in demand from exhibitors in this area. To enhance a visit with further insight and information, a dedicated ‘Extrusion Stage’ will provide end users in the UK with a three-day programme giving a unique opportunity to discover the latest machinery, materials and methods for efficient and economic processing, as well as end-of-life considerations.

The Main Stage will continue to offer world-leading content from some of biggest names in the automotive, construction, packaging and medical industries. Industry experts will offer insights, opportunities and advice on how to work together as markets, trends and regulations continue to change.

Leanne Taylor, Head of Content for Interplas, said: “As a result of the expansion to the show floor space, we’re naturally enhancing our conference offerings for 2020 so that the content across the stages reflects the complete spectrum of processing technologies that visitors can see at Interplas.

The three-day programme across each stage, combined with new show floor features, will provide unique information and insights crucial to overcoming the challenges and capitalising on the opportunities facing the industry and provide plenty of opportunity to ask questions, network and learn in an open and friendly forum.”

Other highlights for visitors include the return of the Women in Plastics industry group, with a conference and networking programme, as well as the Knowledge Pavilion, where visitors can source information and advice across areas from funding and exporting to R&D and consultancy.

Interplas 2020 will take place 29th September – 1st October at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK.