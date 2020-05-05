Interplas postponed to 2021 with the promise of “bigger and better”

× Expand Interplas 2021

Rapid News Group has announced the decision to postpone Interplas, the UK’s flagship event for the plastics industry, to 2021.

Originally scheduled for 29 September – 01 October 2020, the event will now take place from 29 June – 01 July 2021.

The location of the event, at the NEC, Birmingham, UK, will not be affected by the change and the event will continue to take place in Halls 4 and 3A.

The decision to postpone the event comes as a result of the unprecedented times the plastics industry finds itself in as a result of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

The rescheduling of the show reflects the highest regard in which Rapid News Group places on the health, safety and wellbeing of its exhibitors and visitors and provides an appropriate solution to the uncertainties surrounding large events in the coming months.

Commenting, Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, said: “Clearly uncertainties around large gatherings and public events are still very much at the forefront of everyone’s minds. By rescheduling Interplas to 2021 we are first and foremost ensuring the safety of our exhibitors and attendees whilst also preserving the success of the event and the return on investment that holds such importance in the industry.

“We are also grateful to the NEC for working alongside us to identify a dateline which we believe will work for the great majority of our exhibitors and I must also recognise the support of our key associations who have been steadfast in their support.

“We will continue in earnest with our preparations for the show to ensure it returns in 2021 bigger and better and with renewed vigour as the market recovers from the challenges and difficulties presented by the current climate.”

Support from leading plastics trade associations

The UK’s leading plastics trade associations have praised Rapid News Group’s decision to postpone Interplas to 2021.

Richard Hird, Chairman of the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA), said:

“PMMDA welcomes the decision by Rapid News to postpone Interplas until June 2021, due to the extraordinary times that the Covid-19 pandemic has created. By doing so, we feel that it will ensure the best possible exhibition for all involved.

“We wish to thank Rapid News and the Interplas team for all their efforts in working with the NEC to ensure that Interplas remains in its ‘home’ halls, and look forward to continuing our close working relationship with them in order that we have an event that celebrates all the best that the UK plastics industry has to offer. We extend our continuing support and hope that everyone stays safe and well.”

Philip Law, Director General of the British Plastics Federation (BPF) said: “Given unprecedented conditions this was inevitable and is consistent with the postponement of many other exhibitions globally. The industry needs time to recover and to consolidate its position.

“The British Plastics Federation is looking forward to contributing towards an excellent presentation of the UK plastics industry at Interplas in 2021 demonstrating to the market all our very considerable strengths as a sector.”

Knowledge, insight and learning in 2021

Visitors to the show in 2021 can look forward to a comprehensive conference programme delivered across three stages, each dedicated to enhancing a visit through the imparting of knowledge, insight and learning.

There will also be a host of interactive features, pavilions and networking events including a meetings programme and learning seminars. Interplas 2021 will continue to be co-located with TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive intelligence, as well as Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK’s leading medical design and manufacturing technology event.

Interplas 2021 will take place from 29 June – 01 July in Halls 4 and 3A of the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK. British Plastics and Rubber retains its position as the lead industry media publication supporting the show and will include updates, insight and exclusive coverage up to the event and beyond.