Intersurgical relies on KraussMaffei technology due to Covid-19

The UK company Intersurgical manufactures medical devices for respiratory support and due to the pandemic has had to increase its capacity significantly.

In this emergency situation, KraussMaffei has proved to be a flexible and reliable partner.

When Covid-19 became an issue at the beginning of 2020, Charles Bellm, Managing Director of Intersurgical, had no idea that the illness would have such a massive impact on their business.

By February, things were different: the first factory had already closed, and more and more governments and hospitals were contacting Intersurgical to secure deliveries of large a quantities of the highly specialized articles for respiratory support.

However, the production capacity was massively increased: with over 3,000 employees worldwide, 704 joined the teams during the course of the crisis, along with numerous new KraussMaffei injection moulding machines being put into operation for Covid-19 relevant products.

At the location in Lithuania a CX 160 with an electric turntable is producing filters that are integrated into the breathing system between a respiratory machine and the patient. Before Covid-19, such filters were replaced routinely in intensive care every 24 hours, in some cases this can now be every one to two hours, which has further increased demand.

At Intersurgical, 26 injection moulding machines alone produce the EcoLite oxygen mask around the clock, which are supplied globally.

Charles Bellm summarizes the events of the past eight months: "We could have increased our production twenty-fold, and it still wouldn't have been enough. In this crisis, we have learned how to work efficiently, and also who we can rely on."