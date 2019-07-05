Intertek boosts investment in new liquefied petroleum gas testing capabilities at Ellesmere Port

Intertek, a leading total quality assurance provider to industries worldwide, has announced the expansion of its petrochemical inspection and testing facility in Ellesmere Port.

The laboratory has expanded its capabilities to include the testing a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and the investment in LPG testing is in direct response to market demand both domestically and commercially.

× Expand SONY DSC

There has been an upsurge in the use of LPG fuel in vehicles, patio heaters, and barbeques, while worldwide demand has also seen an increase due to expanding populations in China, India, and Africa.

As LPG has no requirement for infrastructure to supply the fuel, it provides cheap, efficient, and cleaner energy to more remote areas.

The laboratory can test LPG to both British and French standards in order to comply with specification requirements, in addition to offering bespoke testing on client request.

David Breach, Director at Intertek Caleb Brett UK, said: “Our new facility enables Intertek to provide a comprehensive LPG analysis serve to our clients, adding to the extensive inspection and testing capabilities already available from our Ellesmere Port laboratory.”

“Intertek is able to support LPG and LNG testing across the UK, backed by our team of experts who are able to deliver innovative ATIC solutions across every aspect of our clients’ supply chains.”