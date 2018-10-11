Clwyd Compounders collaborates with Invertek Drives to meet rubber mill safety standards

Clwyd Compounders has collaborated with Invertek Drives to see how its variable frequency drives (VFD) could meet the BS EN 1417:2014 Safety Standard for Rubber Mills.

The company says the need for a solution was highlighted by a move to a new manufacturing facility as its rubber mill and mixing machines had been previously exempted from the regulations but need to meet the standard when moved and recommissioned.

Invertek’s technical team helped identify a motor control solution using its Optidrive P2 VFDs.

The more efficient control of the Optidrives provides potential energy savings of over 20 per cent by optimising motor start-up, running and stopping while also reducing wear and tear on the motors, which will reduce long-term maintenance costs and downtime.

× Expand Invertek Drives Invertek Drives Ltd at Clwyd Compounders Dylan Davies, product manager at Invertek Drives Ltd with Paul Sinclair, production manager at Clwyd Comopounders and Ian Haywood, sales manager at Clwyd Compounders

Available up to 250kW, the Optidrive P2 can also provide 150 per cent overload for 60 seconds as standard.

It also comes in IP20, IP55 and IP66 enclosures, making it suitable for industrial and heavy-duty environments, including outdoors.