Investing in the future: Three ways to address plastic skills shortage

The UK plastics industry is in the grip of an unprecedented skills shortage – 92% of companies are ‘concerned’ or ‘very concerned’ about the lack of skills supporting their business, and 46% have reported difficulty recruiting. Add to this the fear that Brexit could see many of the 18,000+ EU plastics workers leave the UK, and it’s clear that businesses need to take action now to future-proof their operations.

Faced with a lack of candidates with proven plastics experience, SME technical trade moulder Broanmain has taken a different approach to staff recruitment and retention by investing in people with engineering skills who display a willingness to make a difference. Jo Davis, operations director at Broanmain Plastics, addresses the top three issues ...

What must a company do to address the skill gap?

The problem is compounded by the fact that there are unfilled vacancies at every level, from apprentices and shop floor staff, to technicians, managers and engineers. Companies must therefore address not only their immediate vacancies, but also how the skills shortage is affecting the morale of their existing workforce, their business productivity and their plans for future succession.

Due to rapid business expansion, which saw turnover increase by 12.9% in just two years, Broanmain realised we needed to develop a senior workshop team with not just the right skills, but also the right drive and ethos, if it was to continue to meet high customer expectations. As a result, we adjusted our recruitment model, and now advertise for applicants with engineering skills rather than proven plastics industry experience. To help plug any knowledge gap, we utilise the Cogent-approved Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK Training Academy to support team members’ structured on-the-job development plans. We are keen to continue using this recruitment model and appoint people that fit our work culture.

Company-sponsored apprenticeships are another good way to nurture future talent and increase workforce retention across a business. Our current apprentice - Kamil Stec - is a good example of this. He started out in our finishing department. This summer Kamil will complete his Level 3 in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering. He already has ambitions to become a toolmaker.

Reverse mentoring is another good way to retain workplace skills. We have discovered that having a multi-generational workforce is an excellent way to utilise, share and benefit from diverse skills.

Succession planning features strongly in Broanmain's strategy says operations director Jo Davis, pictured centre at their newest site in Faygate, West Sussex

Why is it so difficult for SMEs to recruit and retain good staff?

I believe that part of the reason is that engineering is undervalued as a career choice. The term ‘engineer’ has become diluted in the UK to mean anything from a washing machine repair person to a warehouse technician. This has created a stigma around engineering and a belief that it is a mundane, unskilled manufacturing job. In fact, the plastics industry needs people with a whole range of skill sets, from STEM ability to artistic and creative talents, who can make a real difference.

Paying the Living Wage also has a positive impact on staff wellbeing and team morale. Since introducing this, the ripple effects at Broanmain have been evident. As well as improving retention, it can reduce absenteesim.

Brexit uncertainty and future job stability for EU workers continues to plague SMEs like Broanmain. Over 30% of our 25 employees are EU nationals and I’m especially concerned that we could be in danger of losing our talented senior manager or may have to pay a premium to keep him. Skills shortages account for 30% of all manufacturing vacancies and we are acutely aware that this is especially prevalent in the polymer sector.

How will Broanmain continue to overcome these issues in the future?

One of the ways I have continued to address the skills shortage is by joining the British Plastics Federation’s Education & Skills Committee to help to define future apprenticeship standards for the sector. As a company, we present promising career opportunities within the plastics industry for young people with the right attitude and a willingness to learn. There are literally thousands of career paths available once you have your foot in the door.

For Broanmain, investing in people is continuing to pay dividends and the company is a firm believer that its approach of nurturing and developing its own talent – rather than recruiting solely on past experience – is the way forward. Many UK moulding companies seek experienced people and, in the face of a skills gap, this can make recruitment and retention of staff quite challenging. By contrast, where there is an opportunity to appoint enthusiastic people that fit our culture, we have observed tangible business improvements.