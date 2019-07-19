IOM3 celebrates milestone anniversary with Gala and Premier Awards dinner

The centrepiece of the IOM3’s anniversary celebrations marking 150 years since the founding of the Iron and Steel Institute in 1869 has taken place at the Science Museum in London.

The dinner saw the presentations of the Institute’s Premier Awards for 2019, which acknowledged individuals and local societies for their achievements, published work, and contributions to the profession.

Professor Serena Best, President of IOM3, said: “This prestigious event was an ideal way to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Institute and was a great success thanks to the work of the many people involved.”

During the evening, HRH The Duke of Kent presented the Prince Philip Medal for polymers in the service of mankind to Ed Kosier of behalf of Nextek.

The Duke was joined by various members of the Institute to discuss the Women in Materials Group, the Younger Members Committee, and the Schools Affiliate Scheme.