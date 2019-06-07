IOM3 joins UK Plastics Pact by WRAP

IOM3 has announced it is officially a supporter of the UK Plastics Pact, which is aligned with and supports The Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global initiative.

Launched in 2018 by WRAP, the UK Plastics Pact brings together various organisations and individuals in the plastics value chain to change plastics for good.

Other organisations signed up include the British Plastics Federation, Boots, Coca-Cola, Defra and RECOUP.

As part of its commitment, IOM3 has already removed single-use plastic cups and bottles from its own venues and has introduced a recyclable plastic wrap for its member magazines.

By 2025, WRAP aims to transform the UK plastic packaging sector and help stop plastics polluting the environment by eliminating problematic or unnecessary single-use packaging through redesign, innovation or alternative (reuse) delivery models and make 100 per cent of plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable

The organisation will also ensure 70 per cent of plastic packaging is effectively recycled or composted, as well as achieving 30 per cent recycled content across all plastic packaging.

Colin Church, IOM3 CEO, said: “Addressing the role of plastic in our society is one of the key challenges we face at the moment.’ he said. ‘As a member of the UK Plastics Pact, the expertise and insight that the Institute can bring will help inform and illuminate the debate as well as enable us to learn from the wisdom of other participants.”