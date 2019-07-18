IOM3 Platinum medal awarded to University Professor

Professor Robert Young from the National Graphene Institute and School of Materials has been awarded the Platinum Medal from the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining(IOM3).

The medal aims to acknowledge individuals for their outstanding contributions to materials science, technology and industry, nationally or internationally and is one of the Institute’s Premier Awards.

The institute says Professor Young is one of the world’s foremost materials scientists and this has been recognised through his elections as a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Academy of Engineering and the Academy of Europe.

His innovative research has transformed our understanding of the relationships between structure and mechanical properties in polymers and composites.

The institute highlights he has pioneered the use of Raman spectroscopy for the analysis of deformation processes that take place in fibres at the molecular level.

Between 2004 and 2009 he was the founding Head of the School of Materials in The University of Manchester and also chaired the Materials Panel in the 1996 and 2001 Research Assessment Exercises for the HEFCE.

He is co-author of the highly-successful, best-selling textbook, “Introduction to Polymers”, the third edition of which was published in 2011.

He said: “I am very pleased to have been awarded the Platinum Medal by the IOM3. I have now been active in research for 50 years and had the privilege of being able to work upon a number of exciting new materials.”

“It has been a particular pleasure to be able to contribute to the research upon graphene in The University of Manchester over recent years.”

The award was presented to Professor Young at the IOM3 150th Anniversary Gala dinner at the Science Museum, on 11 July 2019.