IPC Mouldings has secured the SC21 Gold Performance achievement for the second consecutive year.

The announcement was made at this year’s FIA Connect, the virtual conference of Farnborough International Airshow, which began on Monday 20th July.

Valued highly by many global organisations, the SC21 international programme promotes the continuous improvement and acceleration of the competitiveness and capabilities of the Aerospace and Defence Supply Chains worldwide.

× Expand IPC gains SC21 gold award for second consecutive year

IPC Moulding joined the programme in 2015 and is one of few companies to reach gold standard in the space of four years.

Companies that have secured the recognition, whether bronze, silver or gold, go through rigorous assessments which are designed to accelerate the performance and competitiveness within the sector. Throughout 2019, IPC Mouldings achieved 99.93% quality and 99.90% delivery ratings.

Joanne Liddle, Managing Director of IPC, said: “I am delighted that we have secured the SC21 Gold Performance Level for Operational Excellence for the second consecutive year. This reinforces our commitment to providing high quality service and products to the aerospace supply chain and other customers.

“Our team has worked extremely hard to implement a culture of continuous improvement, ensuring all processes and standards are met and I’d like to thank each and every one of them, as without their hard work, this achievement would not have been possible.”

Joanne continued, “I would also like to give thanks to Stuart McKee and the team at Collins Aerospace Kilkeel for continuing to sponsor IPC Mouldings through the SC21 Programme. To have their support is a great honour and we look forward to continuing this SC21 association going forward.”

Collins Aerospace Managing Director, Stuart McKee, commented: “Well done to Joanne and the team at IPC Mouldings for achieving the SC21 Gold Performance Level for the second consecutive year. At a difficult time in the market, it’s important that supply chain performance continues to improve and the exceptional standards that Northern Ireland companies are known for is maintained.”