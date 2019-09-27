IPC Mouldings achieves SC21 Gold Award in the Aerospace Supply Chain

IPC Mouldings, based in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, has become the fifth business in the UK to achieve the SC21 Gold Award in the Aerospace Supply Chain.

SC21 is a continuous improvement programme for improving operational effectiveness and achieving supply chain excellence within the Aerospace and Defence Industry.

The programme is the primary route on the improvement ladder and some of the outcomes for participating companies include the achievement of 99% delivery and 99.9% quality performance, the reduction of supply chain risk and implementation of leaner production methods.

IPC Mouldings delivers 2.5million parts annually to the aerospace sector with a quality performance of 99.97% and 99.7% on time delivery.

In 2018, there were 3.6 billion global air passengers and IPC Mouldings parts travelled with over 900 million of them.

Managing Director of IPC Mouldings, Joanne Liddle, Award. Joanne said, “We are thrilled to receive the SC21 Gold Award. This is an amazing achievement from an extraordinary team in IPC and reinforces our dedication to quality and delivery, ensuring that the products and services we provide to customers are of the highest standard.

“We have exceeded expectations going from an SC21 Bronze in 2015 to a Gold Award in 2019. To reach this pinnacle of excellence within the space of four years is an incredible accomplishment. Our team has worked effortlessly to create a culture of continuous improvement in line with our values and future vision for the company. All processes and standards are met, and continue to meet the required Gold framework.”

The company’s journey throughout the SC21 programme has been sponsored by, Collins Aerospace.

Collins Aerospace Stuart McKee said, “It’s fantastic to see IPC Mouldings achieve the SC21 Gold Performance Standard Award. In such a competitive market, it’s important that supply chain performance continues to improve and maintain exceptional standards.”