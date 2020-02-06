IPC Mouldings appoints Graeme Bennett as new Director

IPC Mouldings has appointed Graeme Bennett as a Director.

Bennett previously held a number of senior management business positions across manufacturing, packaging, beverage, and construction sectors before joining IPC Mouldings as a General Manager in early 2019.

Bennett said: “I’m delighted to be able to take up this role and add real value to the company. Having completed the IOD Certificate and Diploma in company direction and with my previous experience, I believe I have the competency to deliver on this important role, understand the full extent of my responsibilities, and ensure good governance continues to be at the heart of this exceptional company.”

Joanne Liddle, Managing Director at IPC, said: “This was an easy decision for the Board. Greame has had a real and valued impact in his short time with the company. What has been astonishing is his ability to understand not only the business at every level by the customer and our own team.”

“I’m looking forward to Graeme’s input at board level and being able to grow this business together.”