IPC Mouldings awarded SC21 Silver for a third time

IPC Mouldings has achieved the Silver Award in the Aerospace Supply Chain Programme SC21 for the third time.

To achieve the SC21 Silver award, the company must consistently demonstrate assured quality and delivery performance, along with a strong commitment to growth.

SC21 is one of the largest supply chain improvement programmes in the UK’s aerospace and defence sector.

Managed by ADS on a national and international level, the change programme is designed to accelerate the competitiveness of the aerospace and defence industry by raising the performance of its supply chain.

Last week the UK Government launched the Aerospace Sector Deal with £10 million matched by industry for a new supply chain competitiveness programme to build on the success of Supply Chain 21 (SC21) to support SMEs in the UK aerospace supply chain.

“It is a very proud moment in the company’s 24-year history. As we celebrate receiving the SC21 award for a third time, it emphasises our commitment to excellence, dedication to best practice and high quality manufacturing which are IPC’s core business values," said said Joanne Liddle, Managing Director of IPC Mouldings.

"The support of Invest NI and ADS throughout this programme has been instrumental to our success."

This award adds to the company’s portfolio of industry recognised accreditations: ISO 9001, AS9100 and EFQM 4 Star.