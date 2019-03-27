IPC Mouldings join Collins Aerospace at British Supplier Delegation in the U.S

IPC Mouldings, a Carrickfergus manufacturing company, is amongst a host of UK aerospace suppliers that joined Collins Aerospace at a supplier delegation conference near the company’s office in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The conference, hosting 24 U.K. aerospace suppliers including several small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), was organised by Collins and the U.K.’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy; Department for International Trade and Aerospace Technology Institute.

The one-day event connected the suppliers with Collins operations and supply chain executives to explore potential opportunities for future collaboration.

Joanne Liddle, Managing Director of IPC, said: “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to connect with additional aerospace suppliers of Collins operations here in Charlotte. IPC is proud to collaborate with a number of companies in Northern Ireland and we welcome the opportunity to discuss the rich and excellent supply chain that we have.”

Baroness Rona Fairhead, U.K. Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion, added: “As a global leader in aerospace, the U.K.’s offer to the world in this sector is clear and I am delighted that the Department for International Trade has supported Collins Aerospace to host 24 U.K. aerospace suppliers in such an important market.”

IPC Mouldings is also attending the event for aircraft interior professionals, airlines and their supply chain for cabin interiors, AIX 2019, which takes place in Hamburg from 2nd to 4th April.

They will join numerous Northern Ireland suppliers on the Northern Ireland Aerospace/Invest Northern Ireland stand. IPC will be exhibiting on Stand 3UA11 in Hall B3 Upper.