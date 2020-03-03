IPC Mouldings makes a positive contribution to local community

IPC Mouldings, based in Carrickfergus, has made a positive contribution to the area they live and work in, by recently planting over 200 trees in the National Trust, Belfast Properties location, Glenoe Waterfall.

In addition to installing a bench at the foot of the Glenoe Waterfall in May 2019, IPC ordered and planted 500 bluebells in November, ensuring that the area will retain its natural beauty.

Joanne Liddle, managing director of IPC Mouldings said, “Glenoe is a beautiful area and has a magnificent waterfall. We were very happy as part of IPC’s community programme to take the proactive steps and partner with the National Trust to see how we could positively contribute to our environment locally.

“I have to say that volunteering has been great fun and although a little hard work, all in all the IPC team had a great afternoon planting the trees. We would like to thank the National Trust, in particular Craig Somerville, Mick Walls and the Belfast Ranger Team for their support, direction and advice and their little helpers who were off on school half term.

“I’d also like to thank the Woodland Trust that kindly donated the birch, oak and hazel trees and I look forward to watching the trees grow and Glenoe continue to maintain its beauty.”