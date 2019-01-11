IPC Mouldings signs up to Women in Aviation and Aerospace Charter

Northern Ireland’s female aerospace sector took a significant step towards gender balance with the industry at the ADS Group New Year conference, signing the Women in Aviation and Aerospace Charter.

The Charter, which was launched in July 2018, makes a commitment to work together to build a more balanced and fair industry for women across the aviation and aerospace sector.

× Expand Matt Mackey/ Press Eye

Joanna Liddle, Managing Director of IPC Mouldings, one of the women who signed the Charter, said: “The Women in Aviation and Aerospace Charter is a fantastic initiative for demonstrating the strength and depth of women within the aerospace industry. While at times we may not like to admit it, women are underrepresented in the industry, however the Charter gives us the confidence going forward that our voices will be heard. I’m delighted to join the eighty signatories that have now signed the Charter and look forward to seeing it going from strength to strength.”