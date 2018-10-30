IQMS launches core manufacturing ERP software to UK SME Manufacturers

IQMS has launched a core manufacturing ERP software package for small & medium sized businesses (SME).

SME manufacturers will be able to access ERP software features through the small business package and IQMS will provide real-time production monitoring.

IQMS’ ERP software has been designed specifically to meet the demands of plastics manufacturers and is aimed at manufacturers with five to 10 users who may be relying on disparate and disjointed systems that are not manufacturing specific.

As part of the package, manufacturers are given access to IQMS’ comprehensive e-learning program, which offers short, topic tutorials covering all functional areas of the IQMS system across more than 40 modules covering 275 topics.

Proximity will provide implementation and ongoing support of IQMS’ ERP and manufacturing automation software across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

“The package provides businesses with a comprehensive ERP system that helps smaller manufacturers meet the challenges, and opportunities, in the manufacturing sector such as rapidly changing domestic and international markets, digital transformation and Industry 4.0,” said Nick Jackson, Client Director at Proximity.

“IQMS is providing small manufacturers with the tools so that they can operate on a level playing field with their larger competitors."