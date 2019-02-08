IRC announces call for papers and applications for the IRCO Student Prize award open

The International Rubber Conference are calling for paper abstracts on the theme of engineering application of elastomers, polymer innovations, process and manufacturing advancements, filler and additives developments. With additional themes on sustainability, material characterisation and modelling.

Abstracts should contain enough information, up to 300 words, for the technical committee to judge the paper and be submitted online by 1 March 2019

Authors will be notified of acceptance or otherwise by 1 May 2019 and final papers (up to 10 pages) will be required by 30 June 2019.

At least one author from each paper will need to attend the conference to present the work.

The organisation has also announced applications for the IRCO Student Prize award are open.

Since 2016, the International Rubber Conference Organisation (IRCO) has supported an award of a Student Prize at the annual International Rubber Conference (IRC),

This year, the IRCO Student Prize is being co-sponsored by Derby Rubber, a manufacturer of technical rubber products and will be awarded for the best student papers presented at the conference.

There will be a further prize of £500 for the ‘Sustainable Innovation Award,’ which will be judged by representatives from Derby Rubber.

To enter you must be a student, at the time of the conference and registered at an accredited University or research institution.

The event will also host an extensive range of training programmes allied to the rubber industry, a large exhibition and taster events provided for local schools.