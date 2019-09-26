IRC2019 is a great success in London

On behalf of the International Rubber Conference Organisation, IOM3 hosted the International Rubber Conference (IRC) on 3–5 September at the Kia Oval in London.

The event was held across three days with a packed programme of more than 150 oral presentation, 60+ poster presentations, 50 exhibitors and 600 registered delegates from 37 countries.

The event also attracted numerous students who presented their work during the event.

The conference opened with a welcome from the conference Co-Chair Professor James Busfield and IOM3 CEO Colin Church.

With Busfield adding” “The International Rubber Conference 2019 is being hosted in the UK for the first time since 2001. The number one hot topics this year centre around making rubber products more sustainable by exploiting environmentally friendly materials or making elastomer products such as tyres consume less energy.”

“Big breakthroughs were reported in making rubber materials that are smart and or responsive, rubbers that can be additive manufactured or rubbers that can exhibit self-healing behaviour.”

IOM3 President Professor Serena Best presented Mike Roland with his award for outstanding services to the rubber industry of a scientific, technical or engineering character.

Speaking about this award, Mike Roland said: “It is a great honour to receive this award, and humbling, considering the prior medal recipients. Rubber is the most interesting of materials, from both a scientific and technology perspective, which makes being feted for working in the field especially gratifying.”

Ed Miller, Executive Director, Rubber Division American Chemical Society, added: “This is one of the best conferences I have ever been to.”

James Busfield also announced at the closing ceremony that after having the International Rubber Conference Organisation (IRCO) annual meeting, the UK was successful in its bid for the IRC to return to the UK at the earliest possible opportunity in 2029.