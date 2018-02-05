Is diesel done for? January car sales show diesel powered purchases stuck on the blocks

Sales of new cars fell over January 2018, with diesel purchases plunging by a quarter. The UK car market declined in sales growth by 6,3 per cent, figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show.

Petrol and electric vehicles took market share from diesel in the first month of the year, as petrol car sales rose eight per cent. Governments across Europe are raising taxes on diesel cars as the health impacts of diesel engine particulates become better known.

The SMMT Chief Executive, Mike Hawes, said: “The ongoing and substantial decline in new diesel car registrations is concerning.

“Given fleet renewal is the fastest way to improve air quality and reduce CO2, we need government policy to encourage take-up of the latest advanced low-emission diesels as, for many drivers, they remain the right choice economically and environmentally.”

Business purchases have dropped by a third, due to fleet saturation and changes in the tax regime.