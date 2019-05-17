Is dry mixed recycling an efficient waste management solution for SMEs?

Businesses across the globe are committing to going plastic free in an attempt to protect the environment and build a better future for our planet, says Direct365.

Direct365, an online provider of workplace products and services, has revealed it has seen an increase in enquiries for its Dry Mixed Recycling service as businesses bid to go plastic free.

Dry Mixed Recycling is a way of disposing of clean and uncontaminated recyclable materials without businesses having to directly separate waste.

This method of recycling can be more cost effective for businesses as it is cheaper than sending waste to landfill sites.

Kathryn Skinner, Managing Director at Direct365, said: “More than 700,000 plastics bottles are littered in the UK every single day and, of all plastic waste just 32 per cent is being recycled."

“There is great focus on the impact plastic waste is on having on our planet and at Direct365 we’re committed to helping businesses recycle more and reduce the amount of plastic packaging used.”

“In recent months, we’ve seen an increase in demand for waste management and in particular our Dry Mixed Recycling (DMR) service as businesses prepare to meet the prime ministers target of the UK being plastic free by 2042.”

She continued: “We want to be at the forefront of helping our customers with their recycling goals. We’re constantly working with new and existing customers to see how we can best support business needs. I’d encourage any small or medium companies who need support with recycling services to consider DMR and other options that could save them time and money.”