ISCF Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging Challenge to open on 9th December

The Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF) Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging Challenge details have been announced, with its first two competitions opening on Monday 9th December.

As part of the Clean Growth Grand Challenge within the Government’s Industrial Strategy, a £60 million Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging Challenge was announced in Summer 2019, which is expected to be matched by funding of up to £149 million from industry.

For these competitions, Innovate UK will invest up to £36 million from the Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging Programme to demonstrate solutions that create a more circular economy for plastic packaging.

The challenge will deliver strategic leadership and a coordinated programme of research and innovation for the design, production, supply, recovery, and recycling of plastic packaging across the entire value chain.

Both competitions open on Monday 9th December, and close on Wednesday 19th February 2020.