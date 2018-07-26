IsoCool announces new appointments after its acquisition by Eurochiller

IsoCool has announced new appointments along with its acquisition by Eurochiller, the Italian cooling group.

The acquisition will see Nigel Hallett, current Managing Director, take on a more targeted role as Sales and Marketing Director and Angus Hall will move into the role of Managing Director.

IsoCool has also recently appointed Luke Eccles as Northern Area Sales Manager and says it predicts further expansion in the future.

Nigel Hallett and Angus Hall

The Essex based company supply energy saving and performance enhancing cooling systems to an extensive range of industries, with an accreditation from The Carbon Trust.

Nigel Hallett, Owner and Managing Director of IsoCool said: “We have worked as a partner of Eurochiller for many years. Both companies know each other very well, with many complimentary competencies and we have achieved an enviable level of co-operation. It has therefore, been a natural progression for Eurochiller to acquire IsoCool and I believe that this will make both companies stronger.”