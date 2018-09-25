IsoCool assists Moulded Packaging Solutions with improvements from Carbon Trust grant

Moulded Packaging Solutions has invested in an energy saving, upgrade to the system which provides chilled water for their manufacturing processes.

Collaborating with UK based IsoCool, the company has been able to access grants from the Carbon Trust to assist with these improvements.

The company says IsoCool’s flexibility allowed them to take the decision to install the system themselves.

× Expand IsoCool Ltd

The company felt the upgrade would require multiple, complex shutdowns of production and wanted to be in control themselves, along with assistance from IsoCools engineering team with site visits and drawings to support installation.

Isocool supplied its Eurochiller Dry Air Cooler, heat exchanger and automatic energy saving control system.

The Dry Air Cooler is a modular dry cooler with cooling capacity of 63 to 920 kW and works by providing the cooling source during the times of the year when the ambient is below the temperature required by the cooling system.

Iain McLeod, Manufacturing Director at Moulded Packaging, said: “We have previously been let down by another supplier and were therefore naturally cautious. However I would not have any hesitation recommending IsoCool to anyone else, they are always available at the end of the phone line for advice and guidance, all round excellent.”