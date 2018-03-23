IsoCool helps Coral Products focus on efficiency and energy savings

Coral Products (Mouldings) Ltd, part of the Coral Products Plc group, is improving the efficiency and energy consumption of its cooling and chilled water systems with help from IsoCool.

IsoCool inspected the company’s current system and put forward a proposal which would reduce the company’s electrical, water treatment and water supply expenses.

The detailed projections provided by IsoCool illustrated that Coral could see a reduction in annual running costs of £202,000 per anum with a return on investment of less than two years.

Coral has now replaced existing closed circuit cooling towers with a centralised adiabatic cooling system, which will reduce water consumption and water treatment costs.

The dry cooler can achieve water temperatures of at least 3°C above dry bulb ambient, which will be sufficient for hydraulic oil coolers in the company’s modern injection moulding machines.

IsoCool have also replaced Coral’s multiple chilled water systems with a centralised modular chilled water plant complete with an ISO/FC energy saving device, linking its mould cooling system indirectly to the new hydraulic cooling system.

IsoCool says this system will take advantage of the company’s under-utilised adiabatic cooler, to provide the cooling source during times of the year when the ambient will allow partial and up to 100 per cent direct air cooling.

Mick Wood, CEO at Coral Mouldings, said: “Clearly this is a significant move to make our company more efficient and cost effective within our production environment. I was impressed by the care taken by IsoCool in exploring all our options to achieve this.”