Italmatch Chemicals Group and FRX Polymers announce strategic partnership

Italmatch Chemicals Group has established a strategic partnership with FRX Polymer, by making an investment into the company.

The investment enables Italmatch to further strengthen its position in its core flame retardants business and brings an expanded market access to Nofia products through Italmatch’s global reach.

Sergio Iorio, Founder and CEO of Italmatch Chemicals Group, said: “We are excited to invest in FRX, considering the very innovative approach of the company to flame retardant additives.”

“The company owns a comprehensive patent estate allowing it to apply its innovative technology to a wide range of applications, and we are confident that Italmatch can support and accelerate the growth of FRX though technological support and synergies.”

“Considering Italmatch is the largest global producer of phosphonate and of industrial phosphorus derivatives, with almost 90 years in the phosphorus industry, FRX can also benefit from the global presence of Italmatch, and a strong complementary portfolio of halogen-free products.”

“We are also excited to work jointly with the competent and experienced management team of FRX, with the aim to accelerate its growth.”

Marc Lebel, Founding CEO of FRX Polymers, said: “We are thrilled to be joining the Italmatch Chemicals Group. The transaction will unlock new technical synergies between FRX and Italmatch products which will accelerate the growth of our combined product lines.”

“FRX will also gain access to Italmatch’s global sales network, allowing it to rapidly expand its global footprint. Finally, FRX’s established phosphorus supply chain will benefit from Italmatch’s leading position as the world’s largest industrial buyer of yellow phosphorus.”