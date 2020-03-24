Italy gives green light for plastics and rubber machinery manufacturers

The Italian President of the Council of Ministers has issued a decree that means Italian manufacturers of plastics and rubber machinery may continue their activity during the coronavirus pandemic, since they belong to a production chain defined as necessary.

Amaplast has underlined that factories will have to comply with the protocol that lists the measures that hinders and limits the spread of the infection inside and outside the work sites, and that keeping the health and safety of the people involved in the production cycle as necessary.

Companies are also asked to give a sign of discontinuity compared to the past, therefore limiting production activity only to units for which activity is essential.