Italy's biggest plastics show Plast opens registration with ticket giveaway

Plast 2018 in Milan has opened visitor preregistration, giving two free admissions to Plast and associated fairs: Intralogistica Italy, Meat-Pack, iPack IMA and Print4All.

Alessandro Grassi, President of organisers Promaplast, said: “With five months to go before the exhibition, more than eight hundred direct exhibitors have confirmed their participation in PLAST 2018, which will occupy fifty thousand square metres. Three years ago, at the same relative point in time, there were approximately seven hundred eighty exhibitors and just over forty-six thousand square metres of exhibition space.

“Exhibitor expectations are thus quite positive, with growth particularly in the number of foreign exhibitors, providing further confirmation of the growing international stature of the exhibition, which will be Europe’s most important tradeshow for the sector in 2018, as underscored by the continuing sponsorship of the Italian Ministry of Economic Development. This all in a general and sectorial economic context that continues to demonstrate concrete signs of recovery: exports of Italian machinery were up 16 per cent in January-September 2017, with an estimated full-year production value for the entire sector at €4.5 billion (outperforming the pre-crisis record of €4.25 billion in 2007). These figures give us cause for hope in 2018 and for the outcome of PLAST 2018.”

The upcoming edition of PLAST will also feature three satellite fairs dedicated to three industries of excellence in the sector: RUBBER (staged for the third time, devoted to the whole rubber industry), 3D PLAST (which returns for the 3D printing and related technologies) and PLAST-MAT (the new show focused on innovative plastics solutions).