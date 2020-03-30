IVK Europe confirms commitment to Circular Plastics Alliance

The Executive Board of IVK Europe has confirmed its commitment to support the actions of the Circular Plastics Alliance, and to promote mechanical and chemicals recycling on its markets.

The CPA is an initiative under the European Strategy for Plastics, with the objective of achieving 10 million tonnes of recycled polymers to be reused annually by 2025.

IVK Europe has said it shares the vision of the Alliance and is actively contributing to its operational work.

On the basis of the voluntary pledges, more recycled plastics will be used in the coming years.