Jaguar Land Rover announces major electrification investment

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed plans to manufacture a range of new electrified vehicles at its manufacturing plant in Castle Bromwich.

The announcement is the next significant step in delivering on the company’s commitment to offer customers electrified options for all new Jaguar and Land Rover models from 2020.

The first electric car to be produced at the plant will be the Jaguar XJ, and will be built by the same team of designers and product specialists responsible for Jaguar’s I-PACE model.

The move safeguards thousands of jobs in the UK, is the next stage in Jaguar Land Rovers electrification strategy, which includes the plans to bring battery and Electric Drive Unit assembly to the Midlands, as well as the Battery Assembly Centre in Hams Hall, which will become operational in 2020.

The extensive transformation of Castle Bromwich to become the UK’s premium electrified vehicle plant will be the most significant in the plant’s history.

Later this month, work will begin to commence the installation of all-new facilities and technologies required to support Jaguar Land Rover’s next-generation Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which enables flexible production of clean and efficient diesel and petrol vehicles alongside full electric and hybrid models.

Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, Chief Executive of Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The future of mobility is electric and, as a visionary British company, we are committed to making our next generation of zero-emission vehicles in the UK.”

“We are co-locating our electric vehicle manufacture, Electronic Drive Units, and battery assembly to create a powerhouse of electrification in the Midlands.”

“Convenience and affordability are the two key enablers to drive the uptake of electric vehicles to the levels that we all need. Charging should be as easy as refuelling a conventional vehicle.”

“Affordability will only be achieved if we make batteries here in the UK, close to vehicle production, to avoid the cost and safety risk of importing from abroad.”

“The UK has the raw materials, scientific research in our universities, and an existing supplier base to put the UK at the leading edge of mobility and job creation.”