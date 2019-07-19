Jaguar Land Rover trials new recycling process to help tackle plastic waste

Jaguar Land Rover is trialling an innovative recycling process which converts plastic waste into a new premium grade material that could feature on future vehicles.

Working in conjunction with BASF, Jaguar Land Rover is part of the ChemCycling project, which upcycles domestic waste plastic otherwise destined for landfill or incinerators into a new high-quality material.

× Expand David Shepherd Jaguar Land Rover

The waste plastic is transformed to pyrolysis oil, which is then fed into BASF’s production chain as a replacement for fossil resources, ultimately producing a new premium grade that replicates the high quality and performance of virgin plastics.

It can also be tempered and coloured making it the ideal sustainable solution for designing the next-generation dashboards and exterior surfaces in Jaguar and Land Rover models.

Jaguar Land Rover and BASF are currently testing the pilot phase material in a Jaguar I-PACE prototype front-end carrier overmoulding to verify it meets the same safety requirements of the existing original part.

Pending the outcome of the trials and progression in taking chemical recycling to market readiness, adoption of the new premium material would mean Jaguar Land Rover could use domestically derived recycled plastic content throughout its cars without any compromise to quality or safety performance.

Chris Brown, Senior Sustainability Manager at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Plastics are vital to car manufacturing and have proven benefits during their use phases, however, plastic waste remains a major global challenge. Solving this issue requires innovation and joined-up thinking between regulators, manufacturers, and suppliers.”

“At Jaguar Land Rover, we are proactively increasing recycled content in our products, removing single-use plastics across our operations and reducing excess waste across the product lifecycle. The collaboration with BASF is just one way in which we are advancing our commitment to operating in a circular economy.”