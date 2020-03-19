James Dyson Award 2020 now open for applications

The James Dyson Award 2020 is now open for entries and is looking for two winners, not one.

Each year The James Dyson Award rewards young engineers and designers with prize money, which has enabled one in five of past winners to successfully commercialise their inventions.

Last year’s international winner, Lucy Hughes, received £30,000 in prize money and gained an international media platform which has allowed her to pursue her invention MarinaTex – a bioplastic made from fish waste - full time.

Lucy said: "Winning The James Dyson Award provides a huge kick start to getting MarinaTex through the next phase of R&D and onwards towards production."

MarinaTex is an indication of how sustainability is set to be the key theme of this decade, and the scientists and engineers of tomorrow will play a vital role in evolving the future of sustainable design.

James Dyson recognises this need and wants to celebrate sustainability-related ideas. As a result, this year we will offer an additional £30,000 prize for the best entry that addresses a sustainability issue or has been designed, sourced and manufactured sustainably.

Entries will be open from 19 March until the 16 July. If you have a problem solving idea we want to hear about it - enter the competition online today.