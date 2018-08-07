Jane Gardner leaves Axion to take up European flooring role

Jane Gardner, Head of Axion’s Consulting Services, will be leaving the Manchester-based resource recovery specialists at the end of August 2018 to take up a new senior pan-European role.

Gardner is moving to her next career challenge as Managing Director of the European Resilient Flooring Institute (ERFMI) based in Brussels.

Having previously worked as a sub-contractor doing German-English translations and other project related activities, she joined Axion in 2006 as a Project Co-ordinator.

Initially responsible for administration relating to Recovinyl, she secured repeat contracts for managing the PVC Recycling scheme.

Alongside this, she set up Recofloor, the UK’s vinyl flooring recycling scheme, RecoMed, a UK-wide take-back scheme that recycles PVC used in healthcare and the management of Carpet Recycling UK.

The industry collection schemes will now be led by Richard McKinlay, Axion’s Head of Circular Economy and supported by the rest of the team.

“This is a role she is well-qualified to take on; quite an achievement for a Brit to be asked to take on such a job in these Brexit days,” said Roger Morton, Axion Director.

“All of us wish Jane well in her new role and I know she will continue to contribute to the circular economy by lobbying for effective legislation in Europe. I am sure we will be working closely with her in the future to our mutual benefit.”