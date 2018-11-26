Javier Constante appointed new President of PlasticsEurope

Javier Constante, Commercial Vice President, Packaging and Specialty Plastics Business EMEA of DOW Europe, has been nominated acting President of PlasticsEurope.

He succeeds Daniele Ferrari, CEO of Versalis (Eni), who was elected President of Cefic, the European Chemical Industry Council at the end of October.

Constante commended his predecessor, praising him for his dedicated chairmanship and his passionate involvement in high-level fora like PolyTalk, where he raised awareness and shared concrete strategies for preventing marine litter around the world.

× Expand PlasticsEurope Javier Constante

Constante has over 30 years of experience. He joined Dow in 1989 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and worked in various leadership positions across Sales and Marketing serving a variety of businesses in Latin America and Europe and was named to his current position in 2011.

Central to Constante’s policy is collaborating with all value chain partners and developing better, more sustainable packaging.

He serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Equate / TKOC and EMC Equate Marketing Company and in 2015 he was elected Vice President of PlasticsEurope and is a member of the World Plastics Council.

“I am very happy to take this leading role in challenging times for the plastics sector. Every challenge also brings new opportunities and I am looking forward to boosting our strong engagement in ensuring the highest possible rates for re-use, recycling and/or recovery of all plastics packaging,” said Javier Constante, PlasticsEurope’s new acting President.

“The full value chain pledged to reach these ambitious targets at the beginning of 2018, as highlighted by PlasticsEurope’s Voluntary Commitment. My priority will be to continue building on the already existing strong commitments to provide sustainable answers for our future.”