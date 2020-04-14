JEC Group presents the JEC TV Podcast

JEC Group has launched its own podcast series.

Each month JEC TV Podcast will bring the latest news in the world of composites and their applications.

The ten-minute video broadcast is hosted by Frédéric Reux, the editor in chief of the JEC Composites Magazine.

Segments include Sports and composites, the History of composites, Startup news, and interviews of professors and top-executives of composites firms.

The first episode features composites solutions in the building industry from pre-history to future, with the exclusive interview of Laurent Destouches from Solutions Composites, about the project of reconstructing the spire of Notre Dame in composites.

The episode also includes an interview of French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie. The startup Woodoo gives an insight of what is “Augmented wood” used in the automotive and building the building industry.

Ignaas Verpoest, Professor Emeritus at the University of Leuven and Christophe Binetruy, Professor, Composites Specialist at Ecole Centrale de Nantes will both put the spotlight on the use of composites in the building industry.

The second episode highlights composites solutions in the mobility sector with the exclusive interview of Dominique Dubois from Carboman Group / Multiplast presenting the first 100% electric commercial aircraft, the tennis champion Stéphane Houdet, explaining how carbon fibre improved his performance, the development of a recycling process for carbon fibre by the startup Vartega, the history of Carbon fibre by Ignaas Verpoest, Professor Emeritus at the University of Leuven and how the recycling made easier with thermoplastic composites, with Patricia Krawczak, Professor at IMT Lille Douai.

Frederic Reux, Editor in chief JEC Group, said: “The goal of the JEC TV podcasts is to raise awareness of composites to a broader audience that goes beyond the usual experts and engineers that work with them every day. Composites are part of our everyday life and essential in many industries. Their share will grow even more in the future, especially in the mobility sector where the need for lighter and more resistant materials is growing. We hope this new program will help developing the composites penetration in many industries.”